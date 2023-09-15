Borrowers are confused about whether their debt will be canceled, or if they'll have to resume making payments on Jan. 1, when a pause prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire.

After the Texas ruling, many hit the internet, asking Google: "Is student loan forgiveness canceled?" Overall search traffic for "student loan forgiveness" quadrupled Thursday night and had increased nearly tenfold by Friday morning, according to Google Trends data.

Some borrowers said they were skeptical they would ever see the relief, anyway.Brenna Zimmerman, who graduated from Kansas State University in 2021 with about $30,000 in debt, called the debt forgiveness "a little bit too good to be true." And even though the program would benefit her, Zimmerman, 24, now a graphics coordinator at a packaging company, wonders if it's a good idea.

"I think I'd be a fool not to apply," she said, adding, "I don't think it's necessarily fair, especially to people who chose not to go to school."

Lauren Pete, a 20-year-old junior at Louisiana State University, has $10,000 in student debt and is hoping to go to graduate school. She called the benefits of the loan forgiveness program "a dream come true" that would ease the financial burden for her and for her parents, who didn't go to college and worked hard to help her with tuition.

"All I want to do is make them proud and make this process much easier for them, especially because I have a younger brother who's going to be starting (college) next fall," Pete said.

When 25-year-old Hofstra University graduate Sarah Puckett heard about the plan, she couldn't believe she might have some of her $26,000 debt forgiven.

"I was frantically calling my dad, frantically saying, what does this mean?" Puckett, now a TV producer for a true crime network, said. "Is this real? I feel like they're going to take it away from us. I don't believe it."

Now, she worries that it really was too good to be true.

"I'm so excited to have applied, but you know, I'm not going to take it to the bank until I see that it's actually happened," Puckett said.

Frederick Bell, 30, of New Orleans, has $23,000 in student loan debt and was hopeful to be excused of all but $3,000 of that amount. The 2014 graduate of the University of Washington said being free from debt would allow him to consider furthering his education or buying a house.

"This (Texas) ruling definitely kind of like burst a lot of people's dreams when it came to the financial freedom after this relief," Bell said.