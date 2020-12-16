Muscatine man stabbed, arrested for domestic abuse

MUSCATINE — According to court records, a Muscatine man was arrested Monday after being stabbed. He was charged with child endangerment and domestic abuse assault.

Bryant Emmanuel Kelly, 36, of Muscatine faces up to two years in jail for child endangerment and up to five years in prison for the Class D felony of domestic abuse assault. The report says this is the third or subsequent offense.

According to the report, Kelly had allegedly gotten into a verbal argument with a woman around 3 p.m. Monday. The report said the altercation turned physical and Kelly allegedly stood behind the woman and reached into her sweatshirt pockets attempting to get her cell phone. During the altercation that ensued, the woman reportedly suffered injuries to her right jaw, left ear, and right elbow.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report also says at about the same time, Kelly allegedly instigated a verbal and physical altercation with a 13-year-old boy. The report said during the altercation, Kelly “chest bumped” the subject, grabbed his arms, smacked him in the back of the head, and attempted to punch him. During the altercation, the subject allegedly stabbed Kelly with a t-handled ice pick, causing a minor puncture wound. The report said the stabbing occurred because the juvenile was in fear of being beaten.