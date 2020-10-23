Muscatine Police ask residents not to steal political signs

Support Local Journalism
The Muscatine Police Department has taken several reports of people stealing political signs. The department asks everyone to respect the right to support whichever candidate, a fundamental principle of our democracy.
It may seem like harmless fun but the removal and/or destruction of these signs is a crime. The department will pursue and prosecute anyone identified as being connected with such activity.
