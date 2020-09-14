Muscatine police investigate shooting reported Saturday morning

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting early Saturday in the 200 block of East Eighth Street.
Police were called to the area at 6:45 a.m., Capt. Steve Snider reported Monday morning. He said officers found empty shell casings at the scene, but there were no reports of anyone being hit, nor any damage to vehicles or houses in the area. Police found no witnesses, he said.
Muscatine Police ask anyone with information to call Captain Steve Snider 563-263-9922, ext. 636, or if calling on the weekend, the non-emergency number of (563) 263-9922, to talk to a dispatcher and an officer will be assigned to follow-up.
