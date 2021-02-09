Muscatine police locate and arrest shooting suspect

MUSCATINE – The alleged trigger man in a Jan. 10 shooting in the 1200 block of Nebraska Street, Muscatine that resulted in damage to two vehicles has been apprehended, the Muscatine Police Department reports.

Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, of Muscatine was arrested Monday after officers responded to 1713 Earl Ave., Apt. C. He was found and taken into custody and charged with going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm. Going armed with intent is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Reckless use of a firearm is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 19. He is being held on a $10,000 cash only bond.

Muscatine Police previously arrested Dalton Lee Johnson, 18, and Ronald Lee Johnson, 50, for going armed with intent in connection with the same incident.

On Jan. 10, police responded to reports of gunshots. On arrival, officers found two unoccupied vehicles had been struck with multiple rounds of gun fire. No other property was damaged and there were no injuries. The charges come as a result of the investigation into the incident.

Court documents allege that Schubert fired a 9mm handgun six times at a vehicle, striking it three times.

The Muscatine Police Department had previously asked for the public’s help in locating Schubert and wishes to thank the community for all the tips it received.

