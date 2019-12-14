The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Thursday morning at Highway 38 and Oak Drive.
A hit and run accident was reported Thursday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of East Third Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon at Houser Street and Mulberry Avenue.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Park Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Maple and Mulberry. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of Maiden Lane. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Cedar Street and East Fulliam Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at Grand Avenue and Lake Park Boulevard. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening in the 400 block of Colorado Street. A warning was given.
You have free articles remaining.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at West Eighth and Lucas. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening in the 700 block of Chestnut Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at Miles and Nebraska. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at East Fifth and North Spencer. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Sweetland Road. An arrest was made.
Intoxicated driver
An intoxicated driver was reported Friday morning at 277th and Highway 70. An arrest was made.
Assault
An assault was reported Thursday morning in the 700 block of Spring Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of West Fifth Street. An officer responded.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Thursday morning in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue.
An obscene call was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.
Warrant
A warrant was reported served Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Suspicious person
A suspicious person was reported Thursday night at East Sixth and Iowa. An arrest was made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.