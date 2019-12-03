The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A personal injury accident was reported Sunday morning in the 2500 block of Park Avenue. The incident was documented.
A hit and run accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Hershey Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of Logan Street. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 22 and Mecha Cerba Drive.
An animal accident was reported Sunday night At Highway 61 and Bancroft Avenue. The incident was documented.
A hit and run accident was reported Sunday night in the 3000 block of M&W Lane. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning at North Mississippi Drive and Pine.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning at Chestnut and Mississippi.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Colorado Street and University Drive. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Second Avenue and Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 3900 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 38 and West Waite Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at East Fifth Street and Iowa Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at East Fifth and Orange. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Walters and Washington. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported at Grandview and Musser. A warning was given.
Assault
An assault was reported Sunday evening in the 300 block of East Third Street. The call was unfounded.
Drug/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2100 block of Houser Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Sunday morning in the 500 block of East Fifth Street. An officer responded.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Missing person
A missing person was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of Lucas Street.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of West Second Street. Extra patrol was given.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Muscatine Street. An officer responded.
