The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 3300 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and Sweetland. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 3500 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of Highway 6. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 22 and Solomon Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and University Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of Cleveland Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 2300 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Mulberry and Myrtle. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at 152nd and Moscow Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at 155th Street and North Isett. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Logan and Pinefield. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at East Fifth and Park Avenue. An arrest was made.
Theft
A theft was reported Sunday night in the 100 block of East Eighth Street. The incident was documented.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The incident is under investigation.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Chestnut Drive.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Sunday night in the 1700 block of Bandag Drive.
A case of phone extortion was reported Monday morning in the 1300 block of First Avenue.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Sunday afternoon at West Seventh Street and Linn Street. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Sunday evening in the 200 block of West Seventh Street.
Subject for removal
A subject for removal was reported Sunday evening in the 200 block of East Second Street. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity was reported Monday morning in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue. An arrest was made.
