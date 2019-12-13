The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Cypress Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at Colorado Street and University Drive. The incident was documented.
An accident was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Tucker Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. An officer responded.
A traffic accident was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Verde Avenue. An officer responded.
A traffic accident was reported Wednesday morning at First Avenue and McArthur Street.
A hit and run accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Geneva Hills Road.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 500 block of East First Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at 155th Street and Mulberry road. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday evening in the 2600 block of Canterbury Road. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Burnside Avenue and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Taylor Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at 140th Street and Taylor Aveue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at 155th Street and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at 41st Street and Highway 61. AN arrest was made.
Fire
A vehicle fire was reported Wednesday evening in the 200 block of EB.
Assault
An assault was reported Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. The incident is under investigation.
An assault was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue.
Burglary
A burglary was reported in progress Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of Angle Street. An officer responded.
A burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. The incident was documented.
Theft
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Locust Street. The incident is under investigation.
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Crowder Lane. An officer responded.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3100 block of M&W Circle. The incident was documented.
