The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Taylor Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 7000 block of Highway 61.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 38 and Highway 61. The incident was documented.
An accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 2300 block of Moscow Road.
A hit and run accident was reported Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday night in the 2100 block of Americana Avenue.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 3400 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at 155th and Sweetland Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at 155th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Busch Street and Mill Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 22 and Seven Springs Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 22. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of South Todds Ferry Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at Highway 61 and Bidwell Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Highway 78. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Tipton Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at 100th Street and Bancroft Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 700 block of North Elm Street.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of North Mulberry Avenue. A warning was given.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Tuesday morning in Boston Park. The incident was documented.
A case of sexual abuse was reported Tuesday morning in the 700 block of East Sixth Street. The incident was documented.
A case of sexual abuse was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of West Liberty. An officer responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Vanetta Avenue. The incident was documented.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Park Street. An officer responded.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Cedar Street. The incident was documented.
Harassment – obscene calls
An obscene call was reported Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Oak Street. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Tuesday morning in the 400 block of North Calhoun Street. The incident was documented.
An obscene call was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1600 block of DeVitt Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
