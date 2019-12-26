{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A traffic accident was reported Monday morning in the 200 block of I80.

A property damage accident was reported Monday morning at Grandview Avenue and Oregon Street. Officers responded.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of University Drive.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and 67th Avenue.

A property damage accident was reported Monday evening at Highway 61 and M&W Drive. Officers responded.

A property damage accident was reported Monday night at East Seventh and Mulberry. The incident was documented.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of 230th Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at 230th Street and Highway 70. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 155th and Holly. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of 155th Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 22 and Skylane Road. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Mulberry Avenue and Parham. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Zachary Avenue.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Sixth Street and Sycamore. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 800 block of West Mississippi Drive. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Cook and Lucas. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 1500 block of Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Grandview Avenue and Main Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Highway 70. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

Fire

An illegal burn was reported Monday afternoon in the 2100 block of Fareway Drive.

Drug/narcotics

A report of narcotics was reported Monday evening in the 2100 block of 41st Street. Officers responded.

A report of narcotics was reported Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Sweetland Acres Lane.

Theft

A theft was reported Monday evening in the 1200 block of Cedar Drive. Officers responded.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments