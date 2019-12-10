{{featured_button_text}}
The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of Elder Avenue.

A property damage accident was reported Sunday evening in the 100 block of Ford Avenue. The incident was documented.

A personal injury accident was reported Sunday evening at 102nd and North Isett. The incident was documented.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1900 block of 155th Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 120th and Highway 38. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Western Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at East Third and Cypress. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Clay Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 1400 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.

Assault

An assault was reported Sunday evening in the 400 block of Cedar Street. The incident was documented.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Park Avenue. The incident was documented.

A burglary was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Sherman Street.

A burglary was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of River Road. An officer responded.

Threats – phone extortion

A case of phone extortion was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of B Avenue. An officer responded.

Harassment – obscene call

An obscene call was reported Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Cedar Street. An officer responded.

