The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run accident was reported Sunday morning in the 200 block of West Fourth Street. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Sunday in the 2800 block of University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 22 and Bancroft Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 38 and West Third Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Park Drive and Washington Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 150th Street and Highway 38. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at South 57th Street and Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 120th Street and Western Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Grandview Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and North Isett Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at 120th Street and Taylor Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 2000 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at East Second Street and Brook Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 22 and Elder Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 200 block of West Seventh Street. A citation was issued.
Assault
An assault was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of Lincoln Boulevard. An arrest was made.
An assault was reported Sunday evening in the 2000 block of Logan Street. An arrest was made.
Fight – in progress
A fight was reported Sunday evening in the 900 block of Lucas Street. An arrest was made.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday morning in the 200 block of North Columbus Street. The incident was documented.
A burglary was reported Sunday morning in the 2800 block of Highway 22. The incident is under investigation.
A burglary was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street. The incident was documented.
Theft
A theft was reported Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of West Eighth Street. The incident was documented.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Sunday evening in the 3400 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of Logan Street. It was unfounded.
