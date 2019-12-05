{{featured_button_text}}
The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Sixth Avenue. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Elm Street. The incident was documented.

An animal accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 1100 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.

An animal accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 2800 block of University Avenue. An officer responded.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Grandview Avenue and Reed. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 800 block of West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Dewey and Wisconsin. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Baker and Kansas. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at 155th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 1800 block of Park Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at DeWitt and Newell. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at Second Avenue and Highway 61. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 300 block of East Fourth Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at Cedar and Mississippi. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at East Fifth and Oak. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Birch and Oregon. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Ijem Avenue and Pleasant Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Isett Avenue and Woodlawn. A warning was given.

Assault/ambulance requested

An ambulance was requested Tuesday afternoon for an assault in the 600 block of Kindler Street. The incident is under investigation.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Tuesday evening in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. An officer responded.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A fraud was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Oakland Street. It was a civil matter.

Theft

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Lutheran Drive. The incident was documented.

A theft was reported Tuesday night in the 500 block of Hagerman Drive.

Harassment – obscene calls

An obscene call was reported Tuesday night in the 100 block of West Third Street.

Warrant

A warrant was served Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.

