The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at Clay Street and Isett Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3200 block of Cedar Street.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of Colorado Street.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at East Eighth and Mulberry. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 1000 block of First Avenue. The incident was documented.
A hit and run accident was reported Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Oregon Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Taylor Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at 155th and Mulberry Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of 155th Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at West Fulliam and Timberline. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1900 block of West Fulliam Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at East Ninth and Mulberry. A citation was issued.
You have free articles remaining.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at East Mississippi Drive and Mulberry. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Hershey and South Houser. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at 231st Street and Estle Avenue. A warning was given.
Drug/narcotics
A drug call was reported Tuesday evening in the 200 block of Clinton Street.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday morning in the 3400 block of Mulberry Avenue. The incident was documented.
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Locust Street.
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 600 block of West Fifth Street. The incident is under investigation.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Cedar Plaza Drive. An officer responded.
A case of shoplifting was reported Tuesday evening in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. The incident is under investigation.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Indigo Circle. The incident was documented.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.