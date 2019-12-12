{{featured_button_text}}
The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at Clay Street and Isett Avenue. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3200 block of Cedar Street.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of Colorado Street.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at East Eighth and Mulberry. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 1000 block of First Avenue. The incident was documented.

A hit and run accident was reported Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Oregon Avenue. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. The incident was documented.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Taylor Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at 155th and Mulberry Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of 155th Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at West Fulliam and Timberline. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1900 block of West Fulliam Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at East Ninth and Mulberry. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at East Mississippi Drive and Mulberry. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Hershey and South Houser. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at 231st Street and Estle Avenue. A warning was given.

Drug/narcotics

A drug call was reported Tuesday evening in the 200 block of Clinton Street.

Theft

A theft was reported Tuesday morning in the 3400 block of Mulberry Avenue. The incident was documented.

A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Locust Street.

A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 600 block of West Fifth Street. The incident is under investigation.

Shoplifting

A case of shoplifting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Cedar Plaza Drive. An officer responded.

A case of shoplifting was reported Tuesday evening in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. The incident is under investigation.

Criminal mischief

A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Indigo Circle. The incident was documented.

Harassment – obscene call

An obscene call was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.

