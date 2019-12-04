The call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of Earl Avenue. The incident was documented.
An accident with an animal was reported Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of 250th Street. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Monday evening at Highway 61 and Dean. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 3200 block of Highway 61. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 3100 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 700 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Jackson Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of West Third Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 153rd Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Park and Washington. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Dale and Isett. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 153rd and Highway 61, A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Hagerman Drive and Roscoe. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Hershey and Houser. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Charles and Hershey. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Hershey and South Houser. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Clay and Gobble. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Highway 61 and Tucker. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Isett and Park. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Iowa Avenue and Mississippi Drive. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Bidwell and Isett. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Moscow Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at McArthur Street and Summit Avenue. A warning was given.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday morning in the 200 block of Ford Avenue. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 900 block of East Fifth Street. The incident was documented.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday morning in the 900 block of East Second Street. The incident was documented.
A theft was reported Monday evening in the 1800 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A fraud was reported Monday morning in the 2800 block of Highway 61. The incident is under investigation.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
