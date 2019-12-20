The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at Fitzsimmons and North. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Highway 38. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at 180th and Highway 38.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday evening in the 4200 block of Highway 61.
A hit and run accident was reported Wednesday night in the 3300 block of Highway 38.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 38. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mulberry. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3100 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of East Second Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 22 and Sung Harbor Drive. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Dolliver and Lucas. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night in the 1300 block of Taylor Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night at Highway 61 and University Drive. A warning was given.
Structure fire
A structure fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3300 block of Water Street.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Hummingbird Lane. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Colorado Street. The incident was documented.
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of Maiden Avenue. AN officer responded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Fletcher Avenue. An officer responded.
Harassment – obscene calls
An obscene call was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue. An officer responded.
Warrant
A warrant was served Wednesday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
