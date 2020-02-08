The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon at Cedar Street and Logan Street. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at 140th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at DeWitt Avenue and West Fulliam Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Hershey Avenue and Taylor Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Cedar Street and Wood Creek Lane. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Bidwell Road and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at East 11th Street and Orange Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at East Sixth Street and Sycamore Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at East Eighth Street and Walnut Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
Fire
A non-structure fire was reported Thursday afternoon at Bayfield Road and North Tipton Road.
Drugs/narcotics
A drug case was reported Thursday morning in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. An officer responded.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. The incident is under investigation.
Assault
An assault was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1700 block of Lincoln Boulevard . The incident was unfounded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Thursday morning in the 100 block of Colorado Street. The incident was documented.
A theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West Sixth Street.
Threats – phone extortion
A phone extortion was reported Thursday morning in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue. The incident was documented.
Harassment – obscene calls
An obscene call was reported Thursday morning in the 100 block of East Fourth Street. The incident was documented.
Warrant – check/search/serve
A warrant was served Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
