Muscatine police log for February 20, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1100 block of East Mississippi Drive. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Tuesday night at 41st Street and Stewart Road.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3100 block of Allen Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 200 block of East Sixth Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Charles Street and Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
Intoxicated driver
An intoxicated driver was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3300 block of Highway 61. The subject was charged and released.
Drug/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Tuesday morning in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Logan Street. The incident was documented.
A theft was reported Tuesday morning in the 600 block of Cedar Street. The incident was documented.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Cedar Plaza Drive. An officer responded.
Harassment – obscene calls
An obscene call was reported Tuesday night in the 2700 block of Cedar Street.