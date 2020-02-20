Muscatine police log for February 20, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1100 block of East Mississippi Drive. The incident was documented.

An animal accident was reported Tuesday night at 41st Street and Stewart Road.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3100 block of Allen Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 200 block of East Sixth Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Charles Street and Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.

Intoxicated driver