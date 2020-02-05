The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning at Highways 38n and 61, Officers responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. The incident is under investigation.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 00 block of Albany PK.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of Orange Street.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 500 block of Colorado Street. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1200 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 2600 block of 155th Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Grandview Avenue and Musser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of O'Brien Parkway. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 180th Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Day Street and Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Park Avenue and Sherman Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Fifth Street and Poplar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of Townsend Circle.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Monday morning in the 300 block of East Seventh Street. The incident is under investigation.
Assault
An assault was reported Monday afternoon in the 6100 block of South 42nd Street.
Drug/narcotics
A drug case was reported Monday morning in the 1800 block of Logan Street. The situation was unfounded.
Overdose/poisoning
A case of poisoning was reported Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of Cedar Street.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday morning in the 700 block of East Sixth Street.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday morning in the 200 block of Colorado Street. The incident is under investigation.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. An officr responded.
A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 3400 block of Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of Westwood Circle. The incident was documented.
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported Monday night in the 1800 block of Logan Street. An arrest was made.
