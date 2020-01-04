The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
An animal accident was reported Thursday evening at Highway 22 and Jasper. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning at East Fifth Street and Mulberry Ave. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 3600 block of highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at highway 22 and Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 38. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Main and Mill. A citation was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at East Third and Cedar. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at East Fifth and Cypress. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at Evergreen and North. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at Highway 61 and Sweetland Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at East Fulliam and Iowa. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at Seminary Street and East Wate. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 600 block of West Fifth Street. A citation was issued.
Structure fire
A structure fire was reported Friday morning in the 1100 block of Logan Street. Officers responded The incident was documented.
Drug/narcotics violation
A drug violation was reported Thursday evening in the 1800 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.
Stolen/recovered vehicle
A stolen vehicle was reported Thursday night in the 200 block of North Washington Street. The incident was documented.
Burglary in progress
A burglary was reported in progress Friday morning in the 300 block of Park Avenue. The report was unfounded.
Theft
A theft was reported Thursday morning in the 200 block of Sycamore Street. The incident was documented.
A theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of Sunrise Circle.
Harassment – obscene calls
An obscene call was reported Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Logan Street. An arrest was made.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity
A case of suspicious activity was reported Friday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
