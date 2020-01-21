The Muscatine County police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Highway 38. The incident was documented.
A personal injury accident was reported Sunday night in the 2000 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at East Eighth and Cypress. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Isett Avenue and Lake Park Boulevard. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Grand Avenue and Madison Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Madison Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at 130th Street and Highway 38. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at West Third and Cherry. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Colorado Street and Park Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at East Seventh Street and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at East Sixth and Poplar. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 100 block of North Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of Davis Avenue.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at 121st Street and Davis Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 400 block of East Third Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Charles Street and Hershey Avenue. A warning was given.
Intoxicated driver
An intoxicated driver was reported Monday morning in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue. An arrest was made.
Fire
A vehicle fire was reported Monday morning in Cedar County.
Assault
An assault was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2400 block of Lutheran Drive. An officer responded.
An assault was reported Sunday evening in the 300 block of Iowa Avenue. The report was unfounded.
Theft
A theft was reported Sunday night in the 200 block of Lake Park B.
