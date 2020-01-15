The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A personal injury accident was reported Monday morning in the 3200 block of Mulberry Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 2300 block of Lucas Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Monday night at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. An arrest was made.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Pettibone Avenue and Stewart Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Park Avenue and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of West Eighth Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 200 block of West Mississippi Drive. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of Baker Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Fifth and Poplar. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of East Fifth Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at North Columbus Street and Garfield Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at West Fourth and North Clay. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 200 block of West Prairie Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at West Second Street and West Prairie Street. A warning was given.
You have free articles remaining.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 400 block of North Elm Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at South Fifth Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 200 block of West Third Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Mulberry Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.
Drug/narcotics violation
A drug violation was reported Monday night in the 900 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday morning in the 2300 block of Schilty Avenue. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. The incident was unfounded.
Fraud, forgery, identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday morning in the 2100 block of Cedar Plaza Drive. The incident was documented.
Warrant – check, serve, search
A warrant was served Monday morning in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street. An arrest was made.
Welfare check
A welfare check was reported Tuesday morning in the 5700 block of Grandview Avenue. An arrest was made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.