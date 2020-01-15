{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A personal injury accident was reported Monday morning in the 3200 block of Mulberry Avenue. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 2300 block of Lucas Street. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Monday night at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. An arrest was made.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Pettibone Avenue and Stewart Road. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Park Avenue and Washington Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of West Eighth Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 200 block of West Mississippi Drive. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of Baker Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Fifth and Poplar. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of East Fifth Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at North Columbus Street and Garfield Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at West Fourth and North Clay. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 200 block of West Prairie Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at West Second Street and West Prairie Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 400 block of North Elm Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at South Fifth Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 200 block of West Third Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Mulberry Road. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.

Drug/narcotics violation

A drug violation was reported Monday night in the 900 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.

Theft

A theft was reported Monday morning in the 2300 block of Schilty Avenue. An officer responded.

A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. The incident was unfounded.

Fraud, forgery, identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Monday morning in the 2100 block of Cedar Plaza Drive. The incident was documented.

Warrant – check, serve, search

A warrant was served Monday morning in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street. An arrest was made.

Welfare check

A welfare check was reported Tuesday morning in the 5700 block of Grandview Avenue. An arrest was made.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments