The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 2300 block of Highway 22. An officer responded.
A hit and run accident was reported Monday morning in the 700 block of Newell Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at Fillmore and Washington. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of Cypress Street. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Monday night in the 1700 block of Zieglar Avenue. The incident was documented.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 200 block of East B Street.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Tipton Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Pleasant Plain Road. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at 230th Street and Highway 70. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Ninth and North Columbus. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1900 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 200th Street and Highway 70. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Fifth Street and Mulberry Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Leroy Street and Mulberry Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Highway 61 and Western Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Cedar Street and Wood Creek Lane. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 1500 block of North Mulberry Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at Clay Street and Grand Avenue. A citation was issued.
Assault
An assault was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street. The incident was unfounded.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported in progress Monday afternoon in the 500 block of East Fourth Street. Officers were unable to locate.
Drugs/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street. An officer was unable to locate.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday morning in the 700 block of Walters Street. The incident was documented.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Tuesday evening in the 3400 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
Harassment – obscene calls
An obscene call was reported Monday morning in the 400 block of Commerce Street. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Monday morning in the 1800 block of Bryan Avenue. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of Bidwell Road. An officer responded.
Warrant – check/serve/search
A warrant was served Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
