The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center,
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. The incident was documented.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1900 block of Park Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 900 block of Cedar Street. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Thursday evening at Lindle and Saulisbury.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at East Eighth and Cedar streets. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Spring Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at South Houser and Mittman Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Lucas and Main. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at West Eighth and Chestnut streets. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at East Fourth and North Clark. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported in the 2400 block of Park Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Schley and Wisconsin. A citation was issued.
Assault
A case of assault was reported Thursday evening in the 300 block of Main Street.
Drug/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of Newell Avenue. The incident was documented.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Thursday evening in the 200 block of Parkington Drive.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 1900 block of Park Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 3200 block of Spinning Wheels Court. An officer responded.
Criminal mischief
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday morning in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
