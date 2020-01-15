The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at East Eighth and Cypress. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday night in the 700 block of Locust Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of First Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at 100th Street and Garfield Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 800 block of Cypress Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at West Fifth Street and Elm Street. An officer responded
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at North Elm and West Gibson Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 5900 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of Pettibone Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Leroy Street and Mulberry Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at West Second and North Calhoun. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of MW Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at West Fifth Street and Iowa Aveue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 2300 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 3400 block of East Fifth Street. A citation was issued.
Assault
An assault was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.
Drug/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of Colorado Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of West Maxson Street. The incident was documented.
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. The incident is under investigation.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of Mulberry Avenue. The incident was documented.
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. An officer responded.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. The incident was documented.
A case of shoplifting was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. The incident was documented.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of Canon Street. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2100 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of Grandview Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Intoxicated person
An intoxicated person was reported Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
Warrant – check/serve/search
A warrant was served Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
