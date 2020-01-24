{{featured_button_text}}
The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Iowa Avenue. An officer responded.

An unknown accident was reported Wednesday evening at 231st Street and Lutheran Drive. The incident is under investigation.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday night at Stewart Road and Wiggins Road. An officer responded.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and M&W Drive. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Second Avenue and Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Second Avenue and Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Division Street and White Street. A citation was issued.

Sexual abuse

A case of sexual abuse was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Iowa Avenue. The incident was unfounded.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Wednesday morning in the 00 block of Boston Park. It was unfounded.

