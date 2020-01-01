The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 2900 block of Highway 22. The incident was documented.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at West Fourth and Cherry. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 3800 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 38 and Brockview Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Mittmann Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at East Second and Lombard. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at East Fifth and Spring Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 200 block of East Third. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Clay and Isett. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 2800 block of Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon I the 100 block of Dill Away Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at South Houser Street and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 1800 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 1300 blockof the Highway 61 bypass. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Second Avenue and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday evening in the 1900 block of Hammann Street. The incident was documented.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday morning in the 3400 block of Highway 61. The incident is under investigation.
A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday morning in the 1600 block of Park Avenue. An officer responded.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Monday morning in the 200 block of West Seventh Street. An officer responded
Criminal mischief
Criminal mischief was reported Tuesday morning in the 400 block of East Third Street. An officer responded.
