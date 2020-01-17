{{featured_button_text}}
The Muscatine County police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.

An animal accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of 215th Street. An officer responded.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and M&W Drive. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Tucker Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Cedar Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 38 and West Division Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening in the 300 block of Mulberry Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Third Street and Mulberry Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Third and Sycamore. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night in the 200 block of Chestnut Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A warning was given.

Assault

An assault was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street. An ambulance was requested.

Drug/narcotics

A drug violation was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mulberry Street.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of Climer Street. The incident is under investigation.

Theft

A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Lee Street.

Shoplifting

A shoplifting was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. The incident was documented.

Harassment – obscene call

An obscene call was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Hancock Street. An officer responded.

An obscene call was reported Wednesday evening in the 300 block of Iowa Avenue. An officer responded.

Subject for removal

A subject was reported for removal Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. An arrest was made.

