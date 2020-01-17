The Muscatine County police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of 215th Street. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and M&W Drive. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Tucker Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Cedar Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 38 and West Division Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening in the 300 block of Mulberry Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Third Street and Mulberry Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Third and Sycamore. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night in the 200 block of Chestnut Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A warning was given.
Assault
You have free articles remaining.
An assault was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street. An ambulance was requested.
Drug/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mulberry Street.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of Climer Street. The incident is under investigation.
Theft
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Lee Street.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. The incident was documented.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Hancock Street. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Wednesday evening in the 300 block of Iowa Avenue. An officer responded.
Subject for removal
A subject was reported for removal Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. An arrest was made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.