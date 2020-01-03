The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accident
A hit and run accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Parham Street. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2100 block of 155th Street.
An animal accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 2300 block of Burlington Road.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Highway 61.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. The incident was documented.
A hit and run accident was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 38 and West Third Street. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Zachary Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Ward Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2100 block of 155th Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Clay Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Western Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Clay Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at Evergreen Lane and North Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 700 block of Clay Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at Highway 22 and Lucas Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at East Third and North Columbus. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at 155th and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at 155th and Iron City Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Golf View Lane. The subject was charged and released.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at East Seventh Street and Iowa Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3500 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night at Climer Street and Logan. A citation was issued.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Tuesday evening in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue. Officers were unable to locate.
Gunshots were reported Wednesday evening in the 200 block of Broadway Stret. An officer responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street.
An assault was reported Tuesday evening in the 100 block of Gilbert Street.
An assault was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3100 block of Peartree Lane.
Drug/narcotics
A narcotics violation was reported Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue. An officer responded.
A narcotics violation was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of East Fifth Street.
Abuse – neglected child
A neglected child was reported Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Park Avenue. It was a civil matter.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Tuesday evening in the 400 block of Colorado Street. An officer responded.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Nicolaus Drive. The incident is under investigation.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Oak Street. An arrest was made.
