The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Zachary Avenue. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon at West Third Street and Chestnut Street. A citation was issued.
A personal injury accident was reported Saturday afternoon in Louisa County.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday morning at Ellason Avenue and Terrance Lane. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Bill Sharp Boulevard. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday night at 120th Street and Davis Avenue. Officers responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday night at Bitwell Road and Robin Road. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Park Drive and Washington Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at West Eighth Street and Lucas Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 1500 block of Isett Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 1800 block of 275th Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1600 block of Park Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at West Eighth and Lucas streets. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 6 and Maroli Drive. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Garfield Avenue and East Rainbow Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1800 block of Highway 6. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 22 and Snug Harbor Drive. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at East Fourth and Sycamore. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Baker Avenue and Oregon Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Birdwell Road and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
Fire
A non-structure fire was reported Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Nelson Street. Officers responded.
Drug/narcotics violation
A drug violation was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street.
Theft
A theft was reported Saturday evening in the 100 block of East Fourth Street. The incident was documented.
