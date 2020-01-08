{{featured_button_text}}
The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 900 block of East Sixth Street. The incident was documented.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Verde Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 2500 block of Isett Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1700 block of 155th Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at 155th Street and Highway 38. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 170th and Highway 70. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 3100 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 3400 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Harrison Street and Plaza Place. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Dellaway Street and Roscoe Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Leroy Street and Mulberry Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday night at West Fifth and Chestnut. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 900 block of North Elm Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Highway 38.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 22 and Atwood Avenue. An arrest was made.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Monday night in the 3800 block of Fifth Street.

Theft

A theft was reported Monday morning in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. An officer responded.

A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of Lucas Road. The incident is under investigation.

A theft was reported Monday night in the 2300 block of Schledy Avenue. A citation was issued.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Monday morning in the 2500 block of Park Avenue. The incident is under investigation.

Harassment – obscene calls

An obscene call was reported Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Demorest Avenue. The incident is under investigation.

Criminal mischief

A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday afternoon in the 10000 block of Moscow. The incident was documented.

