The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Cleveland Street. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday night at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Franklin and Liberty. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at East Fifth Street and Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at East Fifth and Spring. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening in the 400 block of North Columbus Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night in the 200 block of East Fourth Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night in the 400 block of Climer Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at East Third and Mulberry. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Main Street and Washington Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at East Eighth Street and Walnut Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at East Sixth Street and North Columbus. A citation was issued.
Theft
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
A theft was reported Wednesday evening in the 400 block of East Jackson Street. The incident was documented.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2100 block of Cedar Plaza Drive. The subject was charged and released.
A case of shoplifting was reported Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Second Avenue.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Wednesday morning in the 3500 block of Highway 22. The incident is under investigation.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Wednesday evening in the 300 block of Chestnut Street. The incident was documented.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of East Second Street. A warning was given.
Warrant – check, serve, search
A warrant was served Wednesday morning in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. An arrest was made.
A warrant was served Wednesday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
A warrant was served Thursday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
