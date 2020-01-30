The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Tuesday morning at Kammerer Court and Stewart Road. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at East First Street and Clark Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. The incident was documented.
A hit and run accident was reported Tuesday morning at East Second and Cedar streets. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at East Seventh and Cedar. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue. The incident was documented.
A hit and run accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 2900 block of Mittman Road. The incident was documented.
A personal injury accident was reported Tuesday evening at 180th Street and Highway 38. Officers responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at East Eighth Street and Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Green Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Green Street. A citation was issued.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of Lucas Street.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. The incident was documented.
