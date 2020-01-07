{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

The call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

An animal accident was reported Sunday morning at 170th Street and Highway 70.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 38 and West Wait Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Grant Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of 231st Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 170th Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Clay Street and Grand Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Ward Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Parham Street and Young Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Ford Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Highway 70. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of First Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday at Walters and Washington. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Cedar and Parham. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at First Avenue and Clay Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 1200 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Tucker Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 3400 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Highway 61 and Verde Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 3100 block of highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 3300 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 700 block of Poplar Street. An arrest was made.

Burglary in progress.

A burglary was reported Sunday evening in the 600 block of East Fifth Street.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of Houser Street. A citation was issued.

Harassment – obscene call

An obscene call was reported Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of North Elm Street. It was a civil matter.

An obscene call was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Street. An officer responded.

An obscene call was reported Monday morning in the 2600 block of Letwiler Drive. An officer responded.

Threats – phone extortion

A case of phone extortion was reported Sunday evening in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue. The incident was documented.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments