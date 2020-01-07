The call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Sunday morning at 170th Street and Highway 70.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 38 and West Wait Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Grant Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of 231st Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 170th Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Clay Street and Grand Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Ward Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Parham Street and Young Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Ford Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Highway 70. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of First Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday at Walters and Washington. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Cedar and Parham. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at First Avenue and Clay Street. A citation was issued.
You have free articles remaining.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 1200 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Tucker Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 3400 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Highway 61 and Verde Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 3100 block of highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 3300 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 700 block of Poplar Street. An arrest was made.
Burglary in progress.
A burglary was reported Sunday evening in the 600 block of East Fifth Street.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of Houser Street. A citation was issued.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of North Elm Street. It was a civil matter.
An obscene call was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Street. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Monday morning in the 2600 block of Letwiler Drive. An officer responded.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Sunday evening in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue. The incident was documented.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.