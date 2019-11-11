The call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Sunday evening at West Fifth Street and Iowa Avenue. An officer responded.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 200 block of Colorado Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Bypass 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 6 and Green Avenue. An officer responded.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at 180th Street and Highway 38. An officer responded.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at East Second Street and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Union Street and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at East Second Street and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 1000 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Stewart and Wiggins. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Box Car Road and Stewart Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 1400 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Grant Street and Washington Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Baker Avenue and Oregon Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 22 and University Drive. An arrest was made.
You have free articles remaining.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1600 block of Taylor Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Harrison Street and Park Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Center Drive and Sunrise Court. A warning was given.
Accident animal
An accident with an animal was reported Sunday evening at Highway 22 and Wild Cat Den. The incident was documented.
An accident with an animal was reported Sunday evening at Highway 22 and Highway 70. The incident was documented.
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported Sunday night in the 100 block of Colorado Street. An arrest was made.
Hit and run
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of Country Heights Lane.
Drug/narcotics violation
A drug violation was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1900 block of Oneida Drive. An officer responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Lincoln Boulevard. The incident was documented.
A burglary was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of Miles Avenue. An officer responded.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday morning in the 400 block of West Fourth Street. The incident was documented.
Fraud-forgery-identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Sunday evening in the 1600 block of First Avenue. An officer responded.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of West Third Street. An officer responded.
Fire – illegal burn
An illegal burn was reported Sunday afternoon at West Third Street and Main Street.
Fire department investigation
A fire department investigation was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 64 N and University Drive. A citation was issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.