The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

An animal accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Highway 22. The incident was documented.

An animal accident was reported Thursday evening at 110th Street and Taylor Avenue. The incident was documented.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Pine Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of West Fifth Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at High Street and Lucas Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mohawk Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at Highway 38 and West Division. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening in the 200 block of Pine Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at Park Drive and Washington Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at East Fifth Street and Cypress Street. A verbal warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at Highway 61 and Mohawk. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Fillmore and Washington. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 64 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A warning was given.

Drugs/narcotics

A drug violation was reported Thursday afternoon in the 3400 block of North Port Drive. An officer responded.

Suspicious activity

Suspicious activity was reported Thursday night at Baker Avenue and Wisconsin Street. An arrest was made.

Warrant

A warrant was served Thursday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.

