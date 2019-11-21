The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 2900 block of Highway 22. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 500 block of Highway 61 bypass. The incident was documented.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday evening in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
An animal accident was reported Monday night in the 2800 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Lake Park Boulevard and Summit Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1300 block of Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Mulberry and Tipton Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Grandview Avenue and Warren Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Grandview Avenue and Pearl Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at West Eighth Street and Broadway. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at East Second Street and Iowa Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at East Fifth and Oak Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 800 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1900 block of West Fulliam. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at First Avenue and Clay Street.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 22 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at East Second Street and Walnut. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Second Avenue and Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Highway 61 and Western Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 2300 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of University Drive. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Jackson Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at East Seventh Street and Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at North Elm Street and West Gibson Street. A citation was issued.
Fire – structure
A structure fire was reported Monday evening in the 1800 block of Logan Street.
A structure fire was reported Monday night in the 2300 block of Jefferson Street.
Fire – illegal burn
An illegal burn was reported Tuesday morning in the 800 block of North Calhoun Street. An officer responded.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue. The incident was documented.
Burglary
A case of burglary was reported Monday evening in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday morning in the 1100 block of Oregon Avenue. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 2600 block of Ashford Avenue. An officer responded.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday morning in the 4100 block of Grandview Avenue. An officer responded.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday afternoon in the 900 block of North Columbus. A verbal warning was given.
Trespass
A trespass was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Grandview Avenue. An arrest was made.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue. The incident was documented.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of East First Street. The incident is under investigation.
An obscene call was reported Monday evening at Green Street and Hershey Avenue. An officer responded.
Disturbance – loud music
A disturbance was reported Monday night in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. An arrest was made.
