The call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Moscow Road.
An animal accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 22 and Jewell Avenue. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3800 block of Highway 22.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday evening at Highway 92 and Taylor Avenue. The incident was documented.
A hit and run accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Woodland Lane.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 22 and Geneva Hills Road. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at West Fourth and Pine. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at Dale Street and Isett Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 1000 block of Lombard Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 3400 block of Highway 92. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 3300 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of First Avenue. An arrest was made.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Tuesday morning in the 10000 block of Muscatine. The incident is under investigation.
A case of sexual abuse was reported Tuesday night in the 500 block of Monroe Street. The incident was documented.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday morning in the 700 block of East Eighth Street. An officer responded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A fraud was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of East Second Street. An officer responded.
Contact violation
A contact violation was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block fo Hershey Avenue. An arrest was made.
Gas drive-off
A gas drive-off was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of North Columbus Street. The incident was documented.
Harassment – obscene calls
An obscene call was reported Tuesday morning in the 3600 block of West Park Street. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Harrison Street. An arrest was made.
