The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A personal injury accident was reported Sunday morning at East Fourth and Cedar Street. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2100 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of North Columbus Street. Officers responded.
An animal accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Oregon Drive. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Sunday evening at Highway 38 and Townsend Circle.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday evening in the 2900 block of Breese Avenue. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1200 block of Dale Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and Tipton Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and University Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 700 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Alleyne Drive and Houser Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 1700 block of Highway 38. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 500 block of Iowa Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Baton Rouge Road and Mulberry Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at East Fifth and Spruce. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at East Mississippi Drive and Mulberry Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Clay Street and Park Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at 21st Street and High Prairie Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday morning in the 6900 block of North Fifth Street. The incident was documented.
A burglary was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3800 block of Highway 22. The incident was documented.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1800 block of First Avenue. The incident was documented.
Trespass
A case of trespass was reported Sunday morning in the 100 block of East Third Street. A verbal warning was given.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday morning in the 1200 block of North Calhoun. The incident was documented.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday evening in the 300 block of West Fifth Street.
Harassment – obscene calls
An obscene call was reported Sunday afternoon at Boston Place. The incident was documented.
