The police call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 100 block of Cleveland Street. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Cedar. The incident was documented.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 2300 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 2100 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 22 and Iron City Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1700 block of 155th Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 2300 block of 155th Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Clay and Isett. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Clay and Park. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at West Fulliam and Kindler. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Bidwell and Isett. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Roscoe Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Benham and Nebraska. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Cedar and Houser. A verbal warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Highway 22 and Wildcat Den. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Clay Street and Park Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Cedar and Farnam. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at East Fifth and Sycamore. A verbal warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Grandview Avenue and Pearl Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.

Armed subject

An armed subject was reported Monday morning in the 100 block of East Fifth Street. The incident was documented.

Theft

A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Center Street. The incident is under investigation.

A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 600 block of East Eighth Street. The incident was documented.

A theft was reported Monday evening in the 1000 block of Miles Avenue. The incident was documented.

Criminal mischief

A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street. A warning was given.

Harassment – obscene calls

An obscene call was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of South Columbus Street.

An obscene call was reported Monday evening in the 1000 block of M&W Circle. An officer responded.

