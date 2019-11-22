The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Thursday morning at 180th Street and Highway 38. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Thursday morning at 231st Street and High Prairie Road.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at DeWitt Avenue and West Fulliam Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Fourth Street and Iowa Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 22 and Vanatta Avenue. A written warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Baker Avenue and Kansas Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at West Eighth Street and Locust Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening in the 600 block of Walnut Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening in the 900 block of Cypress Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Seventh Street and Cedar Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Garfield Avneue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 2400 block of 155th Street. A warning was given.
You have free articles remaining.
Reckless driver
A reckless driver was reported Wednesday evening in the 4000 block of Canyon Street. A warning was given.
Burglary
A burglary in progress was reported Thursday morning in the 800 block of West Second Street. An arrest was made.
A burglary was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1900 block of Grand Avenue.
Theft
A theft was reported Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Lincoln Boulevard. The incident was documented.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Logan Street. It was a civil matter.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Wednesday evening in the 2600 block of Canterbury Road. An officer responded.
A case of phone extortion was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of Oregon Street. An officer responded.
Harassment – obscene calls
An obscene call was reported Wednesday morning in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. It was a civil matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.