The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Thursday evening in the 1800 block of Highway 22. The incident was documented.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 3900 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at North Elm and West Gibson streets. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at East First and Locust. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening in the 1000 block of Moscow Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at East Seventh Street and North Columbus Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening in the 2500 block of Pettibone Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night in the 200 block of West Fourth Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at Grant and Washington. The incident is under investigation.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at East Seventh and Cedar. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 2300 block of 155th Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Climer and Logan. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Cedar and Parham. An arrest was made.
Drugs narcotic violation
A drug violation was reported Thursday evening in the 3000 block of North Highway 61. An officer responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Thursday afternoon in the 4400 block of Adam Street. The incident was documented.
Warrant
A warrant was served Thursday afternoon at Scott Church Park. An arrest was made.
Abuse – neglected child
A neglected child was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of Summit Avenue. An officer responded.
