The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accident
A property damage accident was reported Sunday morning at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. The incident was documented.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon at East Second and Walnut Street. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Sunday afternoon at 180th and Isett Avenue.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Ogilvie Avenue and Wiggens Road. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mulberry. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Cedar Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Tipton Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Debbie Avenue and Sampson Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Cedar and Farham. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Hershey Avenue and Main Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Dale Street and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Bidwell Road. A citation was issued.
Intoxicated driver
An intoxicated driver was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Lucas Street. An arrest was made.
Non-structure fire
A non-structure fire was reported Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of East Summit Street. Officers responded.
Fire-illegal burn
An illegal burn was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of Willow Street.
Drug/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Park Avenue.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday morning in the 900 block of East Ninth Street.
Theft
A theft was reported Sunday morning in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The incident was documented.
A theft was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
Threats – phone extortion
A phone extortion was reported Sunday night in the 100 block of Sherman Street. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Sunday night in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. An arrest was made.
