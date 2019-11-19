The call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Saturday morning at Highway 22 and Keokuk Avenue.
A personal injury accident was reported Saturday morning at Highway 38 and Oak Drive. The incident is under investigation.
An animal accident was reported Saturday evening in the 600 block of Clay Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Stewart Road.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at East Eighth Street and Cypress Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at East Eighth Street and Lombard Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at East 11 and Spring Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Clay Street and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 3000 block of North Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of Clermount Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Pettibone Avenue and Steward Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at East Third Street and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at East Seventh Street and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 3200 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at Highway 6 and Moscow Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was issued Saturday evening at West Second Street and Iowa Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at Highway 61 and Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at West Second Street and Pine Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 1700 block of Highway 38. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Birch Drive and Oregon Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was made Saturday night at Angle Street and Bond Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was made Saturday night at East First Street and Columbus Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was made Saturday night in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 1200 block of Grandview Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Highway 22 and Davis Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Park Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and Taylor Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 700 block of West Mississippi Drive. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and Taylor Avenue. An arrest was made.
Fire-structure
A structure fire was reported Sunday morning in the 300 block of West Second Street.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2900 block of North Highway 61. The incident was documented.
Harassment – obscene calls
An obscene call was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2600 block of Letwille Drive. An officer responded.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Saturday night in the 700 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Saturday morning in the 10000 block of Fruitland. Officers responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
