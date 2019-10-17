The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
An arrest is merely an accusation. All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Warrant
A search warrant was executed Tuesday morning in the 400 block of East Third Street in Muscatine. An arrest was made.
Traffic accidents
A personal injury accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3300 block of Highway 61 in Muscatine.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Hawthorne Lane and Park Avenue in Muscatine.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of West Maxson Avenue in Muscatine.
A personal injury accident was reported Tuesday evening at Donna Drive and Lors Lane in Muscatine.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Sweetland Road in Muscatine. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Taylor. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Mittman Road in Muscatine. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue in Muscatine. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Bidwell Road in Muscatine. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at East Fifth Street and Sycamore Street in Muscatine. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61 in Muscatine. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2800 block of Cedar Street in Muscatine.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at First Avenue and Jefferson Street in Muscatine. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at West Second Street and North Calhoun Street in Muscatine. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 1800 block of Logan Street in Muscatine. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Grandview Avenue and Main Street in Muscatine. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Bond Street and Grandview Avenue in Muscatine. An arrest was made.
Traffic control
Traffic control was requested Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Impound vehicle
A vehicle to impound was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of East Fifth Street in Muscatine.
Vehicle inspection
A vehicle inspection was reported Tuesday morning in the 3600 block of West Park Avenue in Muscatine.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of East Fifth Street in Muscatine. Officers were unable to locate.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Tuesday morning in the 200 block of East Second Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 90 block of Debbie Avenue in Muscatine. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2600 block of Park Avenue in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 61 in Muscatine. An arrest was made.
Juvenile complaints
A juvenile complaint was received Tuesday morning from the 2700 block of Cedar Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
A juvenile complaint was received Tuesday evening in the 2700 block of Spinning Wheel Court in Muscatine.
Domestic
A domestic situation was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Benham Avenue in Muscatine. Officers responded. An arrest was made.
A domestic situation was reported Tuesday evening in the 1800 block of Logan Street in Muscatine. An arrest was made.
Threats/phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Benham Avenue in Muscatine. An officer responded.
A case of phone extortion was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of North Calhoun Street in Muscatine.
A threat was reported received Tuesday evening in the 200 block of West Seventh Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of East Sixth Street in Muscatine. Officers responded and were unable to locate.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday morning at South 33rd Street and Highway 61. Officers responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of East Second Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of Park Avenue in Muscatine.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday night in the 3900 block of 150th Street in Muscatine.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Highway 22 in Muscatine.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday night in the 300 block of West Second Street in Muscatine.
Suspicious activity was reported Wednesday morning in the 800 block of Oregon Street in Muscatine.
Attempt to locate
Officers were attempting to locate a subject in the 4900 block of Bradley Drive in Muscatine Tuesday morning. An arrest was made.
Officers attempted to locate a subject Tuesday morning in the 500 block of East Sixth Street in Muscatine.
Fire alarm
A fire alarm was reported Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue in Muscatine.
Alarm
An alarm was reported Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Park Avenue in Muscatine. An officer responded.
An alarm was reported Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Oregon Street in Muscatine. It was an employee error.
Area check
An area check was requested Tuesday morning in the 3100 block of Highway 61 in Muscatine. Officers responded.
An area check was requested Tuesday afternoon at Highway 22 East. An officer responded.
An area check was requested Tuesday night in the 10000 block of Montpellier in Muscatine.
Subject for removal
A subject for removal was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of West Madison Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Abuse/child neglect
A case of child abuse was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of East Fourth Street in Muscatine. An officer responded. It was unfounded.
Missing person
A missing person was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Maiden Lane in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported Tuesday evening in the 100 block of Shermann Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Animal call
An animal call was reported Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Washington Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
An animal call was received Tuesday morning in the 800 block of East Eighth Avenue in Muscatine.
An animal call was received Tuesday morning in the 900 block of East Second Street in Muscatine.
An animal call was reported Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine. An officer responded.
An animal call was received Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of West Eighth Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Parking problem
A parking problem was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of East Seventh Street in Muscatine. A verbal warning was given.
A parking problem was reported Tuesday night in the 1800 block of Schiller Street in Muscatine.
Road hazard
A road hazard was reported Tuesday evening in the 2300 block of University Drive in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Welfare check
A welfare check was requested Tuesday evening in the 200 block of West Seventh Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Civil dispute
A civil dispute was reported Tuesday evening in the 1000 block of Muscatine Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
A civil dispute was reported Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine.
A civil dispute was reported Tuesday evening in the 1100 block of Oregon Street n Muscatine.
A civil dispute was reported Tuesday night in the 1600 block of Highway 38 in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Civil paper
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of Logan Street in Muscatine.
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday morning in the 60 block of McKinney Avenue in Muscatine.
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday morning in the 2200 block of Hershey Avenue in Muscatine.
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday morning in the 300 block of East Fifth Street in Muscatine.
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine.
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Robin Road in Muscatine.
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Howard Avenue in Muscatine.
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine.
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Howard Avenue in Muscatine.
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Colorado Street in Muscatine.
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Oak Street in Muscatine.
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday morning in the 2900 block of Cedar Street in Muscatine.
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Park Avenue in Muscatine.
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Howard Avenue in Muscatine.
Civil papers were reported served Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Jackson Street in Muscatine.
