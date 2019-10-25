The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic crashes
A property damage crash was reported Thursday afternoon at Clay and Isett. A citation was issued.
A property damage crash was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1400 block of Park Street. The incident was documented.
A hit-and-run crash was reported Thursday evening in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at East Third Street and North Spencer Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Box Car Road and Stewart Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at Lord Avenue and Park Avenue.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night in the 1700 block of Highway 38. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at Union Street and Washington Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 22 and High Prairie Road. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 600 block of Cedar Street. A verbal warning was given.
Structure fire
A structure fire was reported Thursday night in the 1100 block of Walnut Avenue.
Reckless driver
A reckless driver was reported Thursday afternoon at Columbus Street and University Drive. An officer responded.
A reckless driver was reported Thursday afternoon at 49th Street and Highway 61.
A reckless driver was reported Thursday afternoon at Second Avenue and Highway 61.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Thursday evening in the 200 block of East Sixth Street. Officers responded. An arrest was made.
Drugs/narcotics
A case of drugs was reported Thursday morning in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. A subject was charged and released.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Dolliver Street.
A burglary was reported Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of West Eighth Street.
Gas drive-off
A gas drive-off was reported Thursday morning in the 1000 block of North Columbus Street.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Thursday morning in the 1300 block of Clark Street. An officer responded.
A case of phone extortion was reported Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Demorest Avenue. An officer responded.
Harassment – obscene calls
An obscene call was reported Thursday afternoon in the 900 block of Leroy Street. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of Commerce Street. An officer responded.
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported Thursday morning in the 400 block of East Ninth Street. An officer responded.
A disturbance was reported Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Roscoe Avenue. An officer responded.
A disturbance was reported Thursday night in the 100 block of East 14th Street.
A disturbance was reported Friday morning in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
Death investigation – body found
A death investigation was reported Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of West Waite Street. The medical examiner responded.
A death investigation was reported Friday morning in the 1000 block of North Miller Street. The medical examiner responded.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Thursday morning in the 2700 block of Cedar Road. The incident is under investigation.
Suspicious activity was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 38 and Highway 61. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Thursday evening in the 400 block of North Railroad. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Thursday night in the 400 block of West Mississippi Drive. A verbal warning was given.
Suspicious activity was reported Friday morning in the 900 block of Cedar Street. A verbal warning was given.
Suspicious activity was reported Friday morning in the 300 block of West Fourth Street. An officer was unable to locate.
Suspicious activity was reported Friday morning in the 200 block of Walnut Street.
An arrest is merely an accusation. All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
