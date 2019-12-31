{{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE —The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the community’s help to investigate a fight early Tuesday that left two people injured.

According to a press release, at about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, officers came upon a fight in progress at the riverfront parking lot. It involved two men from Muscatine. Both were injured in the fight and transported to Trinity Muscatine by the Muscatine Fire Department ambulance. One had blunt force injuries and the other suffered puncture injuries.

Police ask anyone who has information to contact Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922, ext. 608 or email akies@muscatineiowa.gov, or private message the Muscatine Police Department’s Facebook page.

