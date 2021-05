MUSCATINE - The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating the man who stole from Farm and Fleet in Muscatine.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 11. Police officials hope someone recognizes the person or vehicle.

Muscatine Police Department asks anyone with information to call 563-263-9922 and speak with Sergeant Minnat Patel. Messages can also be sent to the Muscatine IA Police Department Facebook page. Callers may remain anonymous.

