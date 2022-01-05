 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine teen charged in hit-and-run at high school will be arraigned Jan. 14
Muscatine teen charged in hit-and-run at high school will be arraigned Jan. 14

Rada

Rudy Rada

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MUSCATINE – An arraignment for a teen accused of striking a Muscatine High School worker with a vehicle has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in the Muscatine County Courthouse.

According to court documents, Rudy Rada, 18, of Muscatine, remains free on a $5,000 bond. Police allege on Dec. 16, 2021, Rada was driving a vehicle that struck a person directing traffic at Muscatine High School, causing bodily injury. He is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (vehicle), reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident in connection with the incident.

A press release said that at about 3:30 p.m. police officers were dispatched to a hit and run accident. The investigation revealed the victim, who was contracted by the school to direct traffic, had been struck while attempting to redirect a vehicle allegedly driven by Rada that was attempting to drive in a direction that was not authorized.

When the victim tried to stop Rada, he allegedly accelerated his vehicle toward her, striking her with the driver’s side of his car. The car drove over her foot, and she was injured when she fell. The report alleges Rada left the scene, failing to stop and report the incident. A report said, “The defendant, Rudy Rada, intentionally struck a person acting in a capacity of directing traffic.”

The report also said the Rada took steps to conceal the location of the vehicle and not maintain possession of the vehicle.

A no-contact order has been issued between Rada and the victim.

