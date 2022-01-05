Muscatine teen charged in hit-and-run at high school will be arraigned Jan. 14

MUSCATINE – An arraignment for a teen accused of striking a Muscatine High School worker with a vehicle has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in the Muscatine County Courthouse.

According to court documents, Rudy Rada, 18, of Muscatine, remains free on a $5,000 bond. Police allege on Dec. 16, 2021, Rada was driving a vehicle that struck a person directing traffic at Muscatine High School, causing bodily injury. He is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (vehicle), reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident in connection with the incident.

A press release said that at about 3:30 p.m. police officers were dispatched to a hit and run accident. The investigation revealed the victim, who was contracted by the school to direct traffic, had been struck while attempting to redirect a vehicle allegedly driven by Rada that was attempting to drive in a direction that was not authorized.